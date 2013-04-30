* Castor seed future June contract improved due to speculative buying at
lower level.
Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,330.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,340.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract
Open 3,515.00
High 3,596.00
Low 3,505.00
Close 3,546.00
Previous close 3,510.00
15:26 30Apr13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Apr 30
* Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to
speculative buying enquiries at lower level.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,00,000-1,01,000 versus
1,05,000-1,06,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,645-0,658 versus 0,645-0,675 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract
Today's open 3,515.00
At 1205 local time 3,550.00
Previous close 3,510.00
