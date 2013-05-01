BRIEF-Indian Overseas Bank says Anurag Shankar to be CFO
* Says Anurag Shankar will be chief financial officer of the bank with effect from 01.06.2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Castor seed future market remain closed today on account of "May Day". * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,645-0,681 versus 0,645-0,658 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open n.q. At 1205 local time n.q. Previous close 3,546.00
May 31 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------