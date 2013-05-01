* Castor seed future market remain closed today on account of "May Day". * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,645-0,681 versus 0,645-0,658 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open n.q. At 1205 local time n.q. Previous close 3,546.00