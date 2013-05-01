* Castor seed future market remained closed today on account of "May Day". Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,340.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,330.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 000.00 High 000.00 Low 000.00 Close 000.00 Previous close 3,546.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:09 01May13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- May 01 * Castor seed future market remain closed today on account of "May Day". * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,645-0,681 versus 0,645-0,658 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open n.q. At 1205 local time n.q. Previous close 3,546.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 01 May 2013 15:09:47RTRS {C}ENDS