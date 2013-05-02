* Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying support. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,85,000-0,86,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,650-0,677 versus 0,645-0,681 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,570.00 At 1215 local time 3,579.00 Previous close 3,546.00