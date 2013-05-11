Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 11 * Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 80,000-0,81,000 versus 80,000-0,81,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 645-0,670 versus 640-0,670 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,512.00 At 1215 local time 3,526.00 Previous close 3,500.00