* Castor seed future June contract, after opened on a firm note, eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,05,000-0,06,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,650-0,670 versus 0,645-0,670 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,568.00 At 1215 local time 3,553.00 Previous close 3,561.00