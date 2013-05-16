BRIEF-National Peroxide says co informed of deal by Wadia to buy 1.4 mln shares from Solvay SA
* Clarifies on news item "Wadias to buy out Solvay's 25% stake in National Peroxide"
* Castor seed future June Contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,402.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,410.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,568.00 High 3,581.00 Low 3,534.00 Close 3,541.00 Previous close 3,570.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:15 16May13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- May 16 * Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,655-0,685 versus 0,650-0,680 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,568.00 At 1215 local time 3,562.00 Previous close 3,570.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Thursday, 16 May 2013 15:15:57RTRS {C}ENDS
* Clarifies on news item "Wadias to buy out Solvay's 25% stake in National Peroxide"
* Says HCG plans to acquire a majority stake in Cancer Care Kenya
March 29 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all three bids for 16.80 billion rupees ($258.8 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)