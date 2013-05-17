* Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to short
covering from bear operators at lower level.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
0,77,000-0,78,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,650-0,676 versus 0,655-0,685 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract
Today's open 3,546.00
At 1215 local time 3,570.00
Previous close 3,541.00