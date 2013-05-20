* Castor seed future June Contract eased due to profit selling from bull operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,332.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,360.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,436.00 High 3,457.00 Low 3,421.00 Close 3,432.00 Previous close 3,443.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:38 20May13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 20 Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 75,000-0,76,000 versus 80,000-0,81,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 640-0,676 versus 650-0,671 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,436.00 At 1225 local time 3,440.00 Previous close 3,443.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Monday, 20 May 2013 13:38:34RTRS {C}ENDS