* Castor seed future June Contract improved due to short covering from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,322.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,332.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,446.00 High 3,485.00 Low 3,443.00 Close 3,473.00 Previous close 3,432.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:12 21May13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 21 * Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 64,000-0,65,000 versus 74,000-0,75,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 645-0,662 versus 640-0,676 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,446.00 At 1205 local time 3,460.00 Previous close 3,432.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 21 May 2013 13:12:45RTRS {C}ENDS