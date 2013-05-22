Castor seed future June contract, after opened on a slightly firm note, eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 67,000-0,68,000 versus 64,000-0,65,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 645-0,670 versus 645-0,662 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,475.00 At 1205 local time 3,471.00 Previous close 3,473.00