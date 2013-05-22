* Castor seed future June Contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators. September contract opened today which also showed weak trend on lack of speculative buying interest. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,357.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,322.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,475.00 3,712.00 High 3,480.00 3,719.00 Low 3,428.00 3,665.00 Close 3,436.00 3,665.00 Previous close 3,473.00 ---- -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:30 22May13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 22 Castor seed future June contract, after opened on a slightly firm note, eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 67,000-0,68,000 versus 64,000-0,65,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 645-0,670 versus 645-0,662 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,475.00 At 1205 local time 3,471.00 Previous close 3,473.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 22 May 2013 13:30:00RTRS {C}ENDS