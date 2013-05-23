* Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 63,000-0,64,000 versus 67,000-0,68,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 652-0,676 versus 645-0,670 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,440.00 n.q. At 1245 local time 3,427.00 n.q. Previous close 3,436.00 3,665.00