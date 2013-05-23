* Castor seed future June Contract moved in a narrow range and ended on a slightly firm note due to speculative buying interest. September contract held flat on alternate bouts of buying and selling. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,350.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,357.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,440.00 3,665.00 High 3,452.00 3,685.00 Low 3,413.00 3,660.00 Close 3,439.00 3,665.00 Previous close 3,436.00 3,665.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:56 23May13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 23 * Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 63,000-0,64,000 versus 67,000-0,68,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 652-0,676 versus 645-0,670 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,440.00 n.q. At 1245 local time 3,427.00 n.q. Previous close 3,436.00 3,665.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Thursday, 23 May 2013 14:56:20RTRS {C}ENDS