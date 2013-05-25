* Castor seed future June contract firmed up due to speculative buying
interest.
Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,300.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,325.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract Sept. Contract
Open 3,405.00 n.q.
High 3,417.00 n.q.
Low 3,403.00 n.q.
Close 3,411.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,406.00 3,635.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to lack of
speculative buying enquiries.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
37,000-38,000 versus 67,000-68,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
635-660 versus 640-660 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract Sept. Contract
Today's open 3,405.00 n.q.
At 1225 local time 3,404.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,406.00 3,635.00