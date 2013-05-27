* Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 77,000-0,78,000 versus 37,000-0,38,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 630-0,652 versus 635-0,660 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,395.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,384.00 n.q. Previous close 3,411.00 3,635.00