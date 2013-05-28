* Castor seed future June contract moved down sharply due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,252.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,287.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,352.00 3,526.00 High 3,375.00 3,526.00 Low 3,291.00 3,526.00 Close 3,297.00 3,526.00 Previous close 3,361.00 3,635.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 64,000-0,65,000 versus 77,000-0,78,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 628-0,645 versus 630-0,652 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,352.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,350.00 n.q. Previous close 3,361.00 3,635.00