* Castor seed future June-September contracts improved due to speculative buying support. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,227.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,252.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,306.00 3,520.00 High 3,331.00 3,545.00 Low 3,284.00 3,503.00 Close 3,320.00 3,536.00 Previous close 3,297.00 3,526.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:17 29May13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 29 * Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to short covering from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 67,000-0,68,000 versus 64,000-0,65,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 620-0,645 versus 628-0,645 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,306.00 n.q. At 1155 local time 3,317.00 n.q. Previous close 3,297.00 3,526.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 29 May 2013 14:17:35RTRS {C}ENDS