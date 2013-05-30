* Castor seed future June-September contracts fluctuated both ways and ended on a firm note due to short covering from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,242.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,227.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,320.00 3,518.00 High 3,351.00 3,570.00 Low 3,278.00 3,518.00 Close 3,349.00 3,570.00 Previous close 3,320.00 3,536.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 19:21 30May13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 30 * Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 65,000-0,66,000 versus 67,000-0,68,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 615-0,644 versus 620-0,645 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,320.00 n.q. At 115 local time 3,288.00 n.q. Previous close 3,320.00 3,536.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Thursday, 30 May 2013 19:21:02RTRS {C}ENDS