* Castor seed future June contract firmed up due to speculative buying interest at lower level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,297.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,242.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,360.00 n.q. High 3,380.00 n.q. Low 3,342.00 n.q. Close 3,352.00 n.q. Previous close 3,349.00 3,570.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 21:53 31May13 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 31 Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 31 * Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 64,000-0,65,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 625-0,661 versus 615-0,644 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,360.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,356.00 n.q. Previous close 3,349.00 3,570.00