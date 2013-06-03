* Castor seed future June-September contracts improved due to speculative buying at lower level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,247.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,302.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,322.00 3,528.00 High 3,362.00 3,580.00 Low 3,289.00 3,525.00 Close 3,349.00 3,573.00 Previous close 3,323.00 3,547.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 18:46 03Jun13 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 3 Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 3 * Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 70,000-0,71,000 versus 62,000-0,63,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 615-0,665 versus 630-0,651 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,322.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,294.00 n.q. Previous close 3,323.00 3,547.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Monday, 03 June 2013 18:46:57RTRS {EN}ENDS