* Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to
speculative buying interest.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
65,000-0,66,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
620-0,648 versus 615-0,665 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract Sept. Contract
Today's open 3,352.00 n.q.
At 1215 local time 3,267.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,349.00 3,573.00