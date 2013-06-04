* Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 65,000-0,66,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 620-0,648 versus 615-0,665 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,352.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,267.00 n.q. Previous close 3,349.00 3,573.00