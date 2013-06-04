* Castor seed future June-September contracts firmed up due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,280.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,247.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,352.00 3,609.00 High 3,389.00 3,615.00 Low 3,344.00 3,595.00 Close 3,364.00 3,600.00 Previous close 3,349.00 3,573.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:31 04Jun13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- June 04 * Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 65,000-0,66,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 620-0,648 versus 615-0,665 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,352.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,267.00 n.q. Previous close 3,349.00 3,573.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 04 June 2013 14:31:41RTRS {C}ENDS