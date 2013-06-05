BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off 14-day variable rate reverse repo
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 5 * Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 67,000-0,68,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 624-0,649 versus 620-0,648 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,361.00 n.q. At 1225 local time 3,370.00 n.q. Previous close 3,364.00 3,600.00
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Vietnam reported on Wednesday that its consumer price index in March was 4.65 percent higher than a year earlier, easing from February's 5.02 percent rise. To see stories on inflation data in Asia, double click in the brackets: MARCH 2017 > Vietnam's March inflation slows to 4.65 pct y/y FEBRUARY 2017 > Malaysia inflation at fastest pace in 8 years > Singapore CPI rises the most since September 2014 > Ris
* Says drug indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection