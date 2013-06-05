* Castor seed future June-September contracts increased smartly due to speculative buying support. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,325.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,280.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,361.00 3,607.00 High 3,447.00 3,688.00 Low 3,355.00 3,600.00 Close 3,429.00 3,674.00 Previous close 3,364.00 3,600.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:45 05Jun13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 5 Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 5 * Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 67,000-0,68,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 624-0,649 versus 620-0,648 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,361.00 n.q. At 1225 local time 3,370.00 n.q. Previous close 3,364.00 3,600.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 05 June 2013 15:45:56RTRS {C}ENDS