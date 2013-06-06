* Castor seed future June-September contracts spurted up due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,370.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,325.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,438.00 3,690.00 High 3,499.00 3,733.00 Low 3,429.00 3,680.00 Close 3,496.00 3,727.00 Previous close 3,429.00 3,674.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:02 06Jun13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- June 6 Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 6 * Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 62,000-0,63,000 versus 67,000-0,68,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 635-0,675 versus 624-0,649 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,438.00 n.q. At 1235 local time 3,448.00 n.q. Previous close 3,429.00 3,674.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Thursday, 06 June 2013 15:02:07RTRS {C}ENDS