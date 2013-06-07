GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed after strong Wall Street, dollar gains on U.S. data
* Asia ex-Japan set for 13 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei for 0.3 pct
* Castor seed future June-September contracts shot up due to heavy speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,420.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,370.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,505.00 3,735.00 High 3,591.00 3,838.00 Low 3,494.00 3,725.00 Close 3,591.00 3,838.00 Previous close 3,496.00 3,727.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:55 07Jun13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- June 7 Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 7 * Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 70,000-0,71,000 versus 62,000-0,63,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 645-0,687 versus 635-0,675 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,505.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,507.00 n.q. Previous close 3,496.00 3,727.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 07 June 2013 13:55:13RTRS {C}ENDS
March 31 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0148 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0148 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct Move day Japan yen 112.02 111.94 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.3972 1.3983 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.378 30.315 -0.21 Korean won
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, March 31 Merger and acquisitions involving Asian companies fell 39 percent in the first quarter of 2017 to $176 billion, the lowest level in nearly three years and highlighting a sharp pull back in overseas deals by Chinese firms.