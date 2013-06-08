Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 8 * Castor seed future June contract spurted up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 55,000-0,56,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 654-0,700 versus 645-0,687 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,602.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,663.00 n.q. Previous close 3,591.00 3,838.00