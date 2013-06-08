* Castor seed future June-September contracts fluctuated both ways and ended on a firm note due to speculative buying support. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,502.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,420.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,602.00 3,863.00 High 3,670.00 3,916.00 Low 3,595.00 3,840.00 Close 3,600.00 3,843.00 Previous close 3,591.00 3,838.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:42 08Jun13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- June 8 Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 8 * Castor seed future June contract spurted up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 55,000-0,56,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 654-0,700 versus 645-0,687 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,602.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,663.00 n.q. Previous close 3,591.00 3,838.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Saturday, 08 June 2013 14:42:12RTRS {C}ENDS