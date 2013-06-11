Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 11 * Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 77,000-0,78,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 670-0,710 versus 665-0,692 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,695.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,693.00 n.q. Previous close 3,675.00 3,918.00