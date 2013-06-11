* Castor seed future June-September contracts dropped due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,557.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,522.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,695.00 3,966.00 High 3,710.00 3,968.00 Low 3,630.00 3,880.00 Close 3,644.00 3,895.00 Previous close 3,675.00 3,918.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 17:11 11Jun13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 11 Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 11 * Castor seed future June contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 77,000-0,78,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 670-0,710 versus 665-0,692 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,695.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,693.00 n.q. Previous close 3,675.00 3,918.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 11 June 2013 17:11:42RTRS {C}ENDS