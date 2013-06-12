* Castor seed future June-September contracts moved down due to selling pressure from bear operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,507.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,557.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,635.00 3,890.00 High 3,649.00 3,903.00 Low 3,590.00 3,840.00 Close 3,595.00 3,842.00 Previous close 3,644.00 3,895.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future June-September contracts moved down due to selling pressure from bear operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,507.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,557.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,635.00 3,890.00 High 3,649.00 3,903.00 Low 3,590.00 3,840.00 Close 3,595.00 3,842.00 Previous close 3,644.00 3,895.00