Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 14 * Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a firm note, eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 77,000-0,78,000 versus 81,000-0,82,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 675-0,700 versus 650-0,686 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,915.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 3,901.00 Previous close 3,629.00 3,906.00