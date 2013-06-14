* Castor seed future June contract moved up due to short covering from bear operators. September contract dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,520.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,452.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,645.00 3,915.00 High 3,650.00 3,940.00 Low 3,605.00 3,874.00 Close 3,607.00 3,878.00 Previous close 3,629.00 3,906.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:49 14Jun13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 14 Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 14 * Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a firm note, eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 77,000-0,78,000 versus 81,000-0,82,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 675-0,700 versus 650-0,686 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,915.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 3,901.00 Previous close 3,629.00 3,906.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 14 June 2013 13:49:33RTRS {C}ENDS