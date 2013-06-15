BRIEF-Yes Bank approves issue, allotment of 32.7 mln shares to QIBs at 1500 rupees/shr
* Says approved issue,allotment of 32.7 million shares to qibs at issue price 1500 rupees per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2ogqodh Further company coverage:
* Castor seed future June-September contracts dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,457.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,520.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,580.00 3,860.00 High 3,590.00 3,875.00 Low 3,500.00 3,783.00 Close 3,500.00 3,795.00 Previous close 3,607.00 3,878.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 15 * Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 70,000-0,71,000 versus 77,000-0,78,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 665-0,700 versus 675-0,700 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,860.00 At 1205 local time n.q. 3,861.00 Previous close 3,607.00 3,878.00
March 31 India's broader NSE index ended steady on Friday as investors booked profits, but posted its third consecutive monthly gain as well as the best quarter in almost three years.
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy