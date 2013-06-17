BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 6.3149 pct
* RBI says makes partial allotment of 1.63 percent on 30 bids at 91-day tbill auction
* Castor seed future September contract declined due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,382.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,457.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open n.q. 3,785.00 High n.q. 3,791.00 Low n.q. 3,718.00 Close n.q. 3,731.00 Previous close 3,500.00 3,795.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:07 17Jun13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- June 17 * Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,655-0,680 versus 0,665-0,700 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,785.00 At 1205 local time n.q. 3,748.00 Previous close 3,500.00 3,795.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Monday, 17 June 2013 15:07:02RTRS {C}ENDS
May 31 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,379.0 55,158.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of t