* Castor seed future September contract improved due to speculative buying at lower level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,345.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,382.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open n.q. 3,730.00 High n.q. 3,795.00 Low n.q. 3,725.00 Close n.q. 3,777.00 Previous close 3,500.00 3,731.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 18 * Castor seed future September contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 60,000-0,61,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 650-0,677 versus 655-0,680 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,730.00 At 1225 local time n.q. 3,772.00 Previous close 3,500.00 3,731.00