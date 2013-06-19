* Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 67,000-0,68,000 versus 60,000-0,61,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 650-0,675 versus 650-0,677 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,790.00 At 1225 local time n.q. 3,773.00 Previous close 3,500.00 3,777.00