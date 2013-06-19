* Castor seed future September contract declined due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,402.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,345.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open n.q. 3,790.00 High n.q. 3,796.00 Low n.q. 3,704.00 Close n.q. 3,721.00 Previous close 3,500.00 3,777.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:43 19Jun13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 19 * Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 67,000-0,68,000 versus 60,000-0,61,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 650-0,675 versus 650-0,677 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,790.00 At 1225 local time n.q. 3,773.00 Previous close 3,500.00 3,777.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 19 June 2013 13:43:06RTRS {C}ENDS