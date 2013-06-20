* Castor seed future September contract improved due to speculative buying support. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,382.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,402.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open n.q. 3,755.00 High n.q. 3,795.00 Low n.q. 3,750.00 Close n.q. 3,759.00 Previous close 3,500.00 3,721.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 20 * Castor seed future September contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 64,000-0,65,000 versus 67,000-0,68,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 645-0,665 versus 650-0,675 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,755.00 At 1220 local time n.q. 3,772.00 Previous close 3,500.00 3,721.00