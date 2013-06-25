BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra says ruling on BS-III vehicles to have one-time material impact
* Says company statement "supreme court order banning the sale of BS III vehicles"
* Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bearoperators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 62,000-0,63,000 versus 62,000-0,63,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 660-0,690 versus 655-0,680 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,825.00 At 1220 local time n.q. 3,785.00 Previous close 3,500.00 3,819.00
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 30 Nagpur, Mar 30 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, soyabean oil in edible section and rapeseed oil in non-edible section moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according
BANGALORE (Reuters) Mar 30 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.