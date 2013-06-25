Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-June 25 * Castor seed future September contract moved down further due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,482.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,470.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open n.q. 3,825.00 High n.q. 3,830.00 Low n.q. 3,779.00 Close n.q. 3,802.00 Previous close 3,500.00 3,819.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 25 * Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bearoperators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 62,000-0,63,000 versus 62,000-0,63,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 660-0,690 versus 655-0,680 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,825.00 At 1220 local time n.q. 3,785.00 Previous close 3,500.00 3,819.00