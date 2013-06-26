Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-June 26 * Castor seed future September contract declined due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,439.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,482.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open n.q. 3,795.00 High n.q. 3,800.00 Low n.q. 3,717.00 Close n.q. 3,734.00 Previous close 3,500.00 3,802.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 26 * Castor seed future September contract declined in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 55,000-0,56,000 versus 62,000-0,63,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 660-0,684 versus 660-0,690 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,795.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,730.00 Previous close 3,500.00 3,802.00