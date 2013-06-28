* Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 55,000-0,56,000 versus 55,000-0,56,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 654-0,675 versus 660-0,680 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,720.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 3,700.00 Previous close 3,500.00 3,712.00