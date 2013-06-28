BRIEF-Tata Steel sells indirect unit Kalzip Guangzhou
* Says net consideration recieved from sale/disposal is EUR 5.2 million
* Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 55,000-0,56,000 versus 55,000-0,56,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 654-0,675 versus 660-0,680 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,720.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 3,700.00 Previous close 3,500.00 3,712.00
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/09.00 04.00/06.00 01.00/03.00 05.63% 07.51% 02.82% (Mar 30) 1000 03.50/06.50 00.50/01.50 03.00/05.00 04.92% 02.81% 05.62% ----------------------------------------
** Shares of refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd rise as much as 3.9 pct to their highest since Feb 23 on the first day trading as part of the 50-member Nifty index run by NSE