* Castor seed future September contract improved due to speculative buying. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,385.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,401.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,655.00 High 3,695.00 Low 3,628.00 Close 3,682.00 Previous close 3,643.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:06 01Jul13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- July 01 * Castor seed future September contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 60,000-0,61,000 versus 50,000-0,51,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 650-0,671 versus 650-0,667 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,655.00 At 1215 local time 3,650.00 Previous close 3,643.00