* Castor seed future September contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,482.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,462.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,775.00 High 3,792.00 Low 3,735.00 Close 3,740.00 Previous close 3,772.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 21:02 04Jul13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-July 4 * Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 35,000-0,36,000 versus 42,000-0,43,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 660-0,685 versus 660-0,680 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,775.00 At 1245 local time 3,751.00 Previous close 3,772.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Thursday, 04 July 2013 21:02:48RTRS {C}ENDS