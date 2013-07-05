* Castor seed future September contract moved down due to selling pressure from bear operators. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,455.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,482.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,745.00 High 3,770.00 Low 3,704.00 Close 3,716.00 Previous close 3,740.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:53 05Jul13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- July 05 * Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 23,000-0,24,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 650-0,692 versus 660-0,685 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,745.00 At 1215 local time 3,716.00 Previous close 3,740.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 05 July 2013 14:53:40RTRS {C}ENDS