Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-July 6 * Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a weak note, improved in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 32,000-0,33,000 versus 23,000-0,24,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 655-0,685 versus 650-0,692 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,710.00 At 1215 local time 3,722.00 Previous close 3,716.00