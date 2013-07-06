* Castor seed future September contract increased smartly due to speculative buying at lower level. Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,445.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,455.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,710.00 High 3,792.00 Low 3,705.00 Close 3,787.00 Previous close 3,716.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-July 6 * Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a weak note, improved in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 32,000-0,33,000 versus 23,000-0,24,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 655-0,685 versus 650-0,692 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,710.00 At 1215 local time 3,722.00 Previous close 3,716.00