* Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag : 0,48,000-0,49,000 versus 0,47,000-0,48,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,670-0,717 versus 0,670-0,720 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,710.00 At 1220 local time n.q. 3,692.00 Previous close 3,945.00 3,701.00