* Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in
the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag :
0,48,000-0,49,000 versus 0,47,000-0,48,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,670-0,717 versus 0,670-0,720 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Dec. Contract Sept. Contract
Today's open n.q. 3,710.00
At 1220 local time n.q. 3,692.00
Previous close 3,945.00 3,701.00